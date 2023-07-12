Advertise With Us

Consumers Energy performing construction along Dobie Road in Meridian Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will begin construction Wednesday morning on various points along Dobie Road.

Meridian Township officials said Consumer Energy will be performing construction on Dobie Road between Okemos Road and Jolly Road beginning July 12—this will cause single lane closures in the area.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained through the area through flagger control. Drivers should expect to slow down on Dobie Road.

The construction is estimated to be completed by Friday, July 14.

