Construction at Optimist Park in Jackson begins

Jackson’s Optimist Park
Jackson’s Optimist Park(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One of Jackson’s public parks is getting a new improvements.

Construction on Optimist Park began Monday, July 11, bringing a new basketball court, playground and landscaping for community members to enjoy.

The park’s renovations are all thanks to a sale of a nearby commercial property owned by the city. Because a portion of the park reaches into the commercial property, the park will be reshaped to accommodate the business. Funds from the sale will also go toward renovations at the Boos Recreation Center.

Announcements on what businesses are coming to the property will come from the developer at a later date. Construction on the new park is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

