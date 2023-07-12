Community members gather to ‘Meet Up and Eat Up’ in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy hosted their ‘Meet Up and Eat Up’ program Wednesday morning.

The program allows community members to come for breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday all summer long.

“Well we think it’s important because one, we wanna get to know the members of our community as well as give making sure they are getting what they need,” said community liaison Amy Atkinson.

Lunch was also served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

