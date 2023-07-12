Advertise With Us

Community members gather to ‘Meet Up and Eat Up’ in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy hosted their ‘Meet Up and Eat Up’ program Wednesday morning.

The program allows community members to come for breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday all summer long.

“Well we think it’s important because one, we wanna get to know the members of our community as well as give making sure they are getting what they need,” said community liaison Amy Atkinson.

Lunch was also served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

