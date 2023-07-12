Advertise With Us

Brion Reynolds pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Lansing double-fatal shooting

Brion James Reynolds
Brion James Reynolds(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brion James Reynolds has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper.

Reynolds was initially charged in 2022 with two counts of Open Murder, three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Felony Firearms.

Brown and Roper were fatally shot on Sept. 16, 2021 near Michigan Avenue. Reynolds reportedly wounded a 6-year-old boy during the incident.

Roper was the mother of Brown, who had children with Reynolds.

A warrant was issued Sept. 20, 2021 for Reynolds on two counts of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges. He was able to avoid arrest for several months, leading to a $10,000 reward being offered by the United States Marshals.

Reynold turned himself in to the Lansing Police Department in January 2022.

As part of his plea, Reynolds will have a minimum sentence of 60 years in prison.

