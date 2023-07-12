Breslin Center jumbotron pieces up for auction at MSU Surplus Store

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The scoreboard from the Breslin Center has been taken down and it’s now up for auction through the Michigan State University Surplus Store.

Signs from the Spartans Breslin Center scoreboard are available for purchase, including two with the word “Spartans,” two with “Michigan State,” and three with Sparty heads. The six-day auction went live Wednesday, and bids are already being submitted.

“Bid what you feel, try not to get carried away. A lot of people watch it go up and gotta have it,” said James Ives, MSU Surplus Store manager. “We have a proxy bid. I would recommend if you are willing to go so high, put that proxy bid in, don’t look and stick with that.”

In addition to the scoreboard signs, the Surplus Store is selling speakers from the jumbotron, and other parts will be sold as scrap metal.

