Advertise With Us

Boy injured after falling 40 feet while rock climbing in Ishpeming

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A boy suffered minor injuries after falling from a rock outcropping in Ishpeming on Tuesday.

On July 11, at approximately 6:25 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Team responded to a boy that had fallen 40 feet while rock climbing.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles were riding their bikes along a section of RAMBA’s Epic Bike Trail west of Malton Road when they decided to attempt to scale the rock face.

The victim climbed to a rock outcropping about 40 feet high before losing his grip and falling. The victim’s friend had a cell phone with him and was able to call 911.

The boy sustained minor injuries during the fall. Search and Rescue members carried the boy about 20 yards to an ATV rescue sled and then were able to drive him out to an awaiting ambulance.

He was transported by UPHS EMS to UP Health System– Marquette for treatment of his injuries.

Marquette County Search and Rescue would like to remind everyone to never recreate outdoors alone and always carry a cell phone to be able to call or text for help.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Douglas Norton
Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River as missing Lansing man
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared due to heavy rain risk

Latest News

Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries
Mid-Michigan Matters: Protecting your deliveries
Lawsuit claims Lansing Community College data breach compromised data of 700,000+ people
Self Defense 101: How to Do a Chokehold
Drill Time: Master Krav Maga