4-H students showcase hard work at the Eaton County Fair

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - 4-H is growing currently and full of future leaders. It’s the largest youth development organization in Michigan.

4-H provides thousands of young people with experiential learning opportunities to explore new interests and discover their passion. 4-H is also the heart of fairs during the summer, especially at the Eaton County Fair.

Studio 10 spoke to two students that spend months preparing to show off their animals.

Learn how much work goes into these competitions and how you can catch them at the Eaton County Fair.

For a full schedule of events: https://eatoncountyfair.com/localevents/fair

