Wayne County man charged after attempting to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Wayne County man has been put in custody on charges related to criminal sexual conduct.
Lansing Police Department (LPD) said 34-year-old Lorinzo Ervin Jr. has been arrested after attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl in Lansing for the purpose of sexual relations. LPD said they were able to locate and arrest Ervin.
The arrest happened on Saturday, July 8, at around 2:30 a.m.
The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has issued the following criminal charges against him:
- Two counts of Using A Computer To Commit a Crime.
- One count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.
- One count of Fleeing and Eluding in the third degree.
- Two counts of Children-Accosting for Immoral Purposes
Officials said Ervin has been set on a $25,000 bond.
