Advertise With Us

Warm temperatures and cloudy skies today, plus what to expect on News 10 this afternoon

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After a dry start to the week that includes most of today, we bring rounds of rain back in for the middle of the week. On News 10+, First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tracks when to expect the rain this week, and Taylor Gattoni brings you today’s top headlines and what to expect on Studio 10.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

DNR says power line caused west Michigan wildfire
Wayne County man charged after attempting to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old
Car becomes engulfed in flames after crash near Fowlerville
Construction to cause nightly lane closures on EB I-96 ramp to NB I-69 in Clinton, Eaton Counties