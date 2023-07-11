Advertise With Us

Untreated sewage discharged into St. Joseph River

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Three Rivers are being told to avoid contact with the St. Joseph River.

According to authorities, untreated wastewater was discharged into the river near the Broadway Street Bridge due to a force main break.

Residents are told to avoid any contact with the river downstream from the Broadway Street Bridge through Constantine. Anyone who has had contact with the river since 9:30 p.m. Friday is urged to shower and wash any clothing that was in the river. Pets should also be bathed.

The “No Contact Advisory” will stay in place until the water has been analyzed and coliform levels are back to normal.

