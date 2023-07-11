Advertise With Us

Two busy streets in Jackson undergoing construction

(City of Jackson)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two busy streets in Jackson will soon have fresh pavement.

The City of Jackson announced Tuesday morning that resurfacing projects on Wildwood Avenue between Steward Avenue and N. Wisner Street will occur through early August. The project kicked off on Monday, July 10.

During the construction period, Wildwood Avenue will only be open for westbound traffic only for driveways within the work zone to remain accessible. Eastbound traffic will be redirected with detour signage.

The roadway will receive new pavement, as well as sidewalk and driveway repairs.

Crews are prioritizing the section of Wildwood Avenue to be completed before the new school year since Jackson High School is within the area.

(City of Jackson)

The project on N. Wisner Street between Wildwood Avenue and W. Ganson Street is set to begin on Monday, July 17.

Part of N. Wisner Street contains businesses and shopping centers. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction. N. Wisner is set to receive a new street surface, along with sidewalk and driveway repairs.

(City of Jackson)

Construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 10.

