Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities statewide are in mourning following the death of a 2-year-old Lansing girl who went missing Sunday night.
Rashad Trice allegedly kidnapped Wynter Smith on July 2 after he allegedly assaulted Wynter’s mother.
After nearly three days of authorities searching for her, Wynter was found dead in an overgrown alley in Detroit on July 5.
Here’s a timeline of what happened up to Wynter’s tragic death.
Sunday, July 2
11:30 p.m. - Wynter was reported missing after Trice allegedly assaulted Wynter’s mother in an apartment complex off Jolly Road in Lansing. Trice fled the scene in a stolen car. Wynter was not in the home when police arrived and believed Trice kidnapped her.
Monday, July 3
2:02 a.m. - Michigan State Police issued an Amber Alert. Information about Rashad Trice, Wynter and the stolen car was released.
4:45 a.m. - St. Clair Police spots the stolen car and tracks Trice down. Trice crashed into a patrol car after fleeing from police. He was arrested, but Wynter was not found.
The FBI joined police in the search for Wynter.
Tuesday, July 4
4 p.m. - FBI and Lansing Police held a press conference announcing the search continues for Wynter. The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to finding Wynter. Information on Trice’s possible route was released.
Wednesday, July 5
2:15 p.m. - Prosecutors announced charges against Trice in connection to the attack on his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping of Wynter. Trice was arraigned while he was in the hospital.
7 p.m. - Police found Wynter’s body in an alley near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue on Detroit’s east side.
