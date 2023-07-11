Advertise With Us

Take it From the Top - Wharton Center offers theatre workshops for all levels

The Take it From the Top Broadway Theatre summer camp teaches singing, dancing and acting.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students are learning what they call the triple threat of theatre at the Wharton Center.

The Take it From the Top Broadway Theatre summer camp teaches singing, dancing and acting. It’s open to students of all levels.

“I think nowadays we need the idea of empathy toward each other,” said Kelly Stuible-Clark, with the Wharton Center. “So, to step into character, to feel someone else’s perspective and that’s just a skill we need to sharpen for these next generations.”

There will be a workshop for adults Wednesday night and on Friday, July 21, the advanced workshop will do a special performance of Mean Girls at the Cobb Great Hall.

More information can be found on the Wharton Center’s official website.

