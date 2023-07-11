Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Fallout at Northwestern

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about what’s next for Northwestern University football now that head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties. Plus what former Lugnut made history in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his thoughts on the Tigers’ first round draft pick,...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Cat’s out of the bag and breaking down the 1st round pick for the Tigers
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his thoughts on the Tigers’ first round draft pick,...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Cat’s out of the bag and breaking down the 1st round pick for the Tigers
Red Wings trade for goal-scorer Alex DeBrincat
Extra Innings is airing a little earlier this Monday - because we have an All-Star Game and...
Extra Innings: Highlighting former Lugnuts in the All-Star Game and the A’s draft pick