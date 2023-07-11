Staudt on Sports LIVE: Fallout at Northwestern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about what’s next for Northwestern University football now that head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been relieved of his duties. Plus what former Lugnut made history in Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.