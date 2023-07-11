Advertise With Us

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the way and Tuesday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have some rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead of us this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast and Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your day.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 11, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1868
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1898
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919

