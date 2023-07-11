Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the way and Tuesday’s headlines
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have some rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead of us this week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast and Taylor Gattoni has the headlines you need to start your day.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More:
- Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
- Sister Survivors speak out about Larry Nassar stabbing
- Protecting yourself from poison ivy
- The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 11, 2023
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 98° 1868
- Lansing Record Low: 40° 1898
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1919
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.