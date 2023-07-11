Protecting yourself from poison ivy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the summer heat comes poison ivy, creating a hazard in many gardens and wooded areas.

Oil from the plant can cause an itchy rash. However, there are ways to protect yourself and avoid a trip to urgent care. First, know what it looks like. It has three leaves, and if you’re unsure, do not touch it.

“Definitely dress appropriately if you plan to garden. Wear long sleeves, gloves, and long pants. Be careful not to touch any part of your body, including your face, and avoid brushing bugs off your face,” said Jill Kelbert, with Leafs of Three Poison Ivy Control. “When removing gloves, do so carefully by turning them inside out. Wash your clothing afterward. Always scan the area before entering, especially if you know poison ivy is present.”

The best way to eliminate poison ivy in your yard is by contacting a professional. Poison ivy must be removed from the ground to prevent regrowth.

