Potter Park Zoo hosts Zoo Day on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are looking for something fun to do Tuesday, Potter Park Zoo hosted its Zoo Day Event.

All day, Tuesday, July 11, long admission to the zoo was only $2 per person and parking was free.

During the event not only did people get the chance to see the animals but there were also other fun activities.

On Tuesday the zoo was offering face painting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sparty even made an appearance at 2:30 and Big Lug from the Lansing Lugnuts will also be there at 11 a.m.

Potter Park Zoo Day will run until 5 p.m. If people cannot make it Tuesday, another Zoo Day is also being held Wednesday, July 12.

