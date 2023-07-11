Advertise With Us

Police identify body found by kayaker in Red Cedar River

A body was found in the Red Cedar River on July 8, 2023.
A body was found in the Red Cedar River on July 8, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the body that was found Saturday by a kayaker in the Red Cedar River.

The Meridian Township Police Department has identified the body as 51-year-old Christopher Douglas Norton, a man from Lansing that was reported missing the night prior. Authorities said they used a police K-9, a drone and officers to search his last known location Friday night, but were unable to find him.

Police said his body was discovered by a kayaker Saturday at about 7:30 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

