Advertise With Us

Northern Lights could be intense this week in Upper Michigan

Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights could be visible in the U.P. this week.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occurs when a magnetic solar wind interacts with the Earth’s magnetic sphere. According to the National Weather Service, the sun produced a lot of energy that could make aurora very intense this Thursday night. Forecasts from earlier this week reported that the Northern Lights could be visible in up to 17 U.S. states.

Experts are now skeptical that aurora will be as intense as first reported.

“It seems like the energy might actually miss us,” said Joe Phillips, National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s hard to say at this point, but it’s entirely possible that it might actually move in front of the Earth before we get there, or maybe glance us.”

Experts say that if the Northern Lights are visible Thursday night, the best way to view them is by looking north between midnight and 2 a.m. in a place that’s away from clouds and city lights.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

No kidding! - Goats used to combat invasive species in Upper Peninsula
No kidding! - Goats used to combat invasive species in Upper Peninsula
No kidding! - Goats used to combat invasive species in Upper Peninsula
No kidding! - Goats used to combat invasive species in Upper Peninsula
It's the take-it from the top broadway theatre summer camp at Wharton Center. Open to students...
Take it From the Top - Wharton Center offers theatre workshops for all levels
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
Good Jobs, Great Cities - Helping women in Lansing get jobs in construction