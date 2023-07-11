Mid-Michigan Matters: Safe sun practices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During our summers, you probably want to get outside and soak up the sun.

Dr. Amanda Roath, with McLaren Hospital, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share tips on how you can stay safe and protect your skin.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.