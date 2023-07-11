Advertise With Us

Michigan man arrested, accused of pointing gun at woman, dog, breaking phone

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without...
The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A 36-year-old man is facing several felonies after reportedly threatening a woman with a gun after their dog jumped on a bed.

According to authorities, it happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Otsego Lake Drive in Otsego Lake Township. Police said they received a 911 call from a third party who said a woman had a gun pointed at her at the house.

When police arrived, they found the woman sitting in a vehicle outside. They said she told troopers that Paul Norman Nowakowski had become upset in the day about their dog jumping on the bed and she texted a friend she didn’t feel safe. Police said when Nowakowski learned about the text, he broke her phone and pointed a gun at her and the dog.

After speaking with Nowakowski, troopers placed him under arrested and seized two handguns.

Nowakowski was charged on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony firearms, one count of possessing a firearm under the influence and one count of domestic violence.

His bond was set at $5,000. He is expected to return to court July 27.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

Motocross
Buckle Up for Extreme at Eaton County Fair
Find Gems at Riverwalk Theatre's Rummage Sale
Aryn Marks
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old
Stockbridge opens new pump track