Michigan man arrested, accused of pointing gun at woman, dog, breaking phone

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A 36-year-old man is facing several felonies after reportedly threatening a woman with a gun after their dog jumped on a bed.

According to authorities, it happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Otsego Lake Drive in Otsego Lake Township. Police said they received a 911 call from a third party who said a woman had a gun pointed at her at the house.

When police arrived, they found the woman sitting in a vehicle outside. They said she told troopers that Paul Norman Nowakowski had become upset in the day about their dog jumping on the bed and she texted a friend she didn’t feel safe. Police said when Nowakowski learned about the text, he broke her phone and pointed a gun at her and the dog.

After speaking with Nowakowski, troopers placed him under arrested and seized two handguns.

Nowakowski was charged on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony firearms, one count of possessing a firearm under the influence and one count of domestic violence.

His bond was set at $5,000. He is expected to return to court July 27.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

