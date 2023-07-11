Michigan cold case suspect arrested again after escaping during extradition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man being extradited to Michigan from Montana was arrested after escaping custody.

Chadwick Shane Mobley was identified in June as a suspect in the 2011 death of Andrea Eilber.

According to authorities, Eilber was fatally shot in the head at a house in Lapeer. Evidence at the scene was tested for DNA at the time and again in 2022, in an effort that reportedly identified 42-year-old Mobley, who was living in Utah at the time.

When Michigan State Police contacted Mobley in early June, he reportedly fled his home. He was arrested Wednesday in Libby, Montana.

While being transported to Michigan, Mobley reportedly managed to escape custody Sunday morning in Plains Town Pump, Montanna. Authorities urged residents to lock up their vehicles and homes and to not approach him. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said he was able to remove his handcuffs and ankle shackles and runoff.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office worked with police from Michigan, Utah, the U.S. Marshals and the FBI in an effort to locate and recover Mobley.

Mobley was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Monday. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office credits tips from the public and hard-working law enforcement officials in locating and arresting Mobley.

If convicted in Eilber’s death, Mobley faces the possibility of life in prison.

