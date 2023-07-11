Advertise With Us

Michigan cold case suspect arrested again after escaping during extradition

Chadwick Shane Mobley
Chadwick Shane Mobley(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man being extradited to Michigan from Montana was arrested after escaping custody.

Chadwick Shane Mobley was identified in June as a suspect in the 2011 death of Andrea Eilber.

Background: DNA identifies man as suspect in 2011 Lapeer County murder cold case

According to authorities, Eilber was fatally shot in the head at a house in Lapeer. Evidence at the scene was tested for DNA at the time and again in 2022, in an effort that reportedly identified 42-year-old Mobley, who was living in Utah at the time.

When Michigan State Police contacted Mobley in early June, he reportedly fled his home. He was arrested Wednesday in Libby, Montana.

While being transported to Michigan, Mobley reportedly managed to escape custody Sunday morning in Plains Town Pump, Montanna. Authorities urged residents to lock up their vehicles and homes and to not approach him. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said he was able to remove his handcuffs and ankle shackles and runoff.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office worked with police from Michigan, Utah, the U.S. Marshals and the FBI in an effort to locate and recover Mobley.

Mobley was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Monday. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office credits tips from the public and hard-working law enforcement officials in locating and arresting Mobley.

If convicted in Eilber’s death, Mobley faces the possibility of life in prison.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township
M-52 and Howell Road intersection reopens following crash
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot

Latest News

Flint woman charged for allegedly embezzling $3M from vulnerable adult
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Kyler Alan Parks
Missing 13-year-old boy found safe, Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says
Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
Sister Survivors speak out about Larry Nassar stabbing