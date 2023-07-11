Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The man involved in suspected child abuse at a park in Eaton County has been identified.

According to authorities, on June 18, just before 6 p.m., witnesses claimed the man struck a child that was with him at Crandell Park in Eaton County. No further details were given.

The Michigan State Police Lansing Post said the man has been identified and is cooperating with troopers. Police also said the child has been identified and is safe.

