Advertise With Us

Man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park identified

(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The man involved in suspected child abuse at a park in Eaton County has been identified.

Previous story: Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park

According to authorities, on June 18, just before 6 p.m., witnesses claimed the man struck a child that was with him at Crandell Park in Eaton County. No further details were given.

The Michigan State Police Lansing Post said the man has been identified and is cooperating with troopers. Police also said the child has been identified and is safe.

(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

Man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith appearing in federal court
Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast and Taylor...
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the way and Tuesday’s headlines
Rounds Of Showers & Thunderstorms