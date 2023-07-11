Advertise With Us

Man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith appearing in federal court

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith is appearing in federal court Tuesday.

Rashad Maleek Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on Sunday, July 2, in Lansing. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Trice has been charged with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death. If convicted of the Kidnapping Resulting in Death charge, the statutory mandatory minimum is life in prison. The offense is also eligible for the death penalty.

If he is convicted of Kidnapping a Minor, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

The hearing is expected to be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

