Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations

By Justin Kent
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An industry expert believes a strike could be around the corner for United Auto Workers.

Talks of a strike are gaining traction as automotive companies look for a new deal for union workers.

While the Ultium Cells battery plant in Delta Township is not operational yet, places like it will be a hot topic of conversation between the Big Three and the UAW.

The UAW’s new president, Shawn Fain, hopes to navigate the new contracts to get the most for his members.

The old contract is set to expire Sept. 14 and there is reason to believe these talks will continue beyond that deadline.

The UAW is looking to increase wages, eliminate wage tiers and give pensions for new hires.

The issues they face in this year’s contract are in finding a way to recover money that members lost during the pandemic and making sure they have a foothold in the future transition to electric vehicles and battery production.

Contracts with automotive companies are typically four years long.

Arthur Wheaton, the Director of Labor Studies at Cornell University, said the UAW and Big Three are looking in opposite directions.

”So the union is always looking in the rearview mirror for what happened the last four years, and how could we make up what we lost? And the companies have to look forward through the windshield saying ‘What is going to happen for the next four years?’ and predict what is going out,” Wheaton said. “If I was a gambling person I would wager a large amount of money that there will be a strike at at least one of the three companies and a fairly good chance at two of the companies.”

The transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles could impact many of the union members. Workers who assemble the vehicles could lose their jobs as EVs are simpler to build and require fewer jobs to produce them.

