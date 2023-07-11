Advertise With Us

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old

Aryn Marks
Aryn Marks(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to authorities, Aryn Marks left on her own accord from her home in the Blanchard area and is not believed to be in danger.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who has seen Aryn Marks or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-773-1000.

