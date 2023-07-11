Advertise With Us

How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, Subway restaurants are giving away up to 1 million six-inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

To get a free sub, you’ll need to physically go to a participating location between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and choose a 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes Lineup menu.

The company invested more than $80 million in new deli meat slicers for 20,000 restaurants and they are doing this to show off the new products.

There is only one free sandwich allowed per person and they will not take any other coupons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
NATO summit reaches agreement on admitting Sweden but faces division over Ukraine
Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast and Taylor...
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the way and Tuesday’s headlines
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
Rain moving out after flooding hits Vermont hard and other parts of the Northeast are saturated