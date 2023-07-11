Good Jobs, Great Cities - Helping women in Lansing get jobs in construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing officials from the Lansing School District, Lansing Community College, and the Capital Area Michigan Works met in Washington D.C Tuesday to finalize resources to get a new construction academy for women up and running in Lansing.

It’s called the Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy. 250 cities applied, 16 cities were selected.

Mayor Andy Schor said attended the conversation in D.C. “We’re here starting the academy and we’re going to get some technical assistance and hopefully some grant dollars, and other resources that can help us to get our young ladies of Lansing helping to build Lansing.” He said “we’re going to help our young women thrive in the construction industry.”

Women in construction, like Tracy Badra, think the academy is a good resource to get more women working in what she calls a “male-dominated field.”

“When I started this and I really didn’t know what the certification would bring, it was kind of difficult to figure out where you need to go and what having the certification being a woman, what can I do with that?”

She’s the CEO of Community Construction in Lansing. She designs and builds homes, and remodels kitchens. “I have a few women that work for me. Our bookkeeper is a woman and then we actually work with the Wilson Talent Center so I have students and I have a woman from LCC who is my top installer.”

She called it women coming together to build the community. Badra just learned about the new construction academy -- she said it’ll help her recruit and hire more women who are interested in construction. “I do a lot of events where I get a lot of women that are like I’m so excited you’re doing this.”

The Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy will be up and running at Lansing Technical High School when it opens for the first time this fall.

