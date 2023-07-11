Advertise With Us

Endangered Missing Alert issued after 2 children taken by father with alleged mental illness

Endangered Missing Alert issued on 2 children taken by father with alleged mental illness
Endangered Missing Alert issued on 2 children taken by father with alleged mental illness(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Tuesday as two children were taken by their biological father with an alleged mental illness.

Michigan State Police issued the alert on July 11. Adonis Ezell, 1, and Amir Ezell, 4, were last seen in the 2600 block of Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming on foot.

Police said the children were taken by their biological father, Jacobus Ezell, who allegedly has a mental illness.

(Michigan State Police)

Anyone who has information on their location is asked to contact 911 or the Wyoming Police Department at 616-632-6300 or 616-530-7300.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
Lansing Police investigating shots fired incident at the Edgewood Apartments
Authorities identify victims in Clinton County crash, 4th passenger dies
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park
Waverly Road reopens following motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

Latest News

Potter Park Zoo hosts Zoo Day on Tuesday
Two busy streets in Jackson undergoing construction
Potter Park Zoo hosts Zoo Day on Tuesday
Owners of some 2003 Ram pickups urged to not drive them after another Takata air bag inflator death
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the forecast and Taylor...
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms on the way and Tuesday’s headlines