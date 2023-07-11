Endangered Missing Alert issued after 2 children taken by father with alleged mental illness

WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Tuesday as two children were taken by their biological father with an alleged mental illness.

Michigan State Police issued the alert on July 11. Adonis Ezell, 1, and Amir Ezell, 4, were last seen in the 2600 block of Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming on foot.

Police said the children were taken by their biological father, Jacobus Ezell, who allegedly has a mental illness.

(Michigan State Police)

Anyone who has information on their location is asked to contact 911 or the Wyoming Police Department at 616-632-6300 or 616-530-7300.

