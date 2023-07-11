DNR says power line caused west Michigan wildfire

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A cause has been determined for a wildfire on the west side of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and multiple fire departments are working to contain a wildfire in the Wexford and Manistee County area. The cause of the fire has been determined to be a power line, said DNR Resource Protection Manager Don Klingler.

“Several structures were lost during the fire, but we are still working on finalizing our investigation and will release more information as it becomes available,” said Klingler.

The fire started in Wexford County and spread to Manistee County. Officials said the fire is estimated at approximately 225 acres as of 1 p.m. Tuesday and 80% contained. The fire was fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine, and hardwoods according to Kingler.

The DNR said all evacuation orders have been lifted.

People can view a map of fire dangers across Michigan by clicking right here.

