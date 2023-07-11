Construction to cause nightly lane closures on EB I-96 ramp to NB I-69 in Clinton, Eaton Counties
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction on the eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-69 begins Wednesday, which will cause nightly lane closures.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin construction on July 12. Nightly single-lane closures allow crews to complete the paving safely.
This work is part of the $73 million investment to rebuild I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange.
The construction is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 15, at around 7 a.m.
