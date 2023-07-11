Car becomes engulfed in flames after crash near Fowlerville

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car crash led to a fire on Fowlerville Road off of I-96 near Fowlerville.

Livingston County Sheriff said on Facebook that a driver was exiting I-96 to Fowlerville Road when he drove off the highway and hit a few traffic posts. The driver then continued his drive to work when another driver notified him that his car was smoking.

Police said he pulled over just in time and got out when his car became engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, deputies then dropped the driver off at work.

