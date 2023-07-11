Advertise With Us

Buckle up for some fun at Eaton County Fair’s Motocross shows

We told you that we are taking over the Eaton County Fair all week long. Today Nicole got into some EXTREME fair fun!
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Fair is full of so much fun for the whole family!

One of the major events are the SJO Motocross shows!

On July 11 and 12th you can catch extreme racing and jumps during the motocross series!

These shows are put on by SJO Production.

SJO Production is the best-attended motocross series of its kind visiting over 30 Michigan Locations.

For more events and family fun that you can expierence at the Eaton County Fair or if you want tickets, visit https://eatoncountyfair.com/

