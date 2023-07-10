Advertise With Us

Waverly Road closed after a motorcycle crash in Lansing Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Road between Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street was closed after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Kalamazoo and Waverly Sunday night. The cars involved were a motorcycle and a grey GMC SUV. The road was closed at 7:48 p.m. while Meridian Township police and Lansing Police and Fire arrived on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

News 10 will keep you posted.

