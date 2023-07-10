University of Michigan student driving electric scooter killed in head-on collision
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old man from Illinois died Sunday after being struck on a scooter the night prior.
According to authorities, the man was driving an electric scooter eastbound on Hill Street in Ann Arbor at about 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line near Oakland Avenue and struck a westbound sedan. Police said he suffered significant head injuries and was transported to Michigan Medicine, where he died from his injuries.
Police said the driver of the sedan, a 77-year-old from Ann Arbor remained on the scene and was not injured in the crash.
The man killed in the crash was identified by Ann Arbor police as Seth Sugar, a University of Michigan student from Deerfield, Illinois.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6939.
