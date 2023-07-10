Advertise With Us

Turning up the heat and a preview of what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what you can expect on Studio 10. Plus, it’s a new week and the temperatures are heating up. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on our forecast for the rest of the week, and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 10, 2023

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1897
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1895
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1897
  • Jackson Record Low: 46º 1963

