Tom Barrett announces 2024 candidacy for congress

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican politician Tom Barrett announced that he is running again for the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District in 2024.

He made the announcement at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Barrett ran for the same seat in the 2022 midterm election but lost to incumbent Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin who is running for the senate to replace Senator Stabenow when she retires.

As of July 9, there are no formal announcements from any Democrats on who would like to fill the 7th District Seat.

Barrett served four years in the Michigan House and Four Years in the Senate.

