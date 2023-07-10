Teaching Lake Lansing boaters how to avoid invasive species

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - With the summer season in full swing a lot of people will be taking their boats out on the lake.

On Saturday, July 8, one group in Meridian Township was teaching boaters how to avoid traveling with invasive species.

The Meridian Township Lake Lansing Advisory Committee hosted the gathering where they taught boaters about invasive species traveling from lake to lake by attaching themselves to people’s boats.

Susan Andrews from the Lake Lansing Advisory Committee said they even presented a new tool for boaters.

“What’s really exciting is that through the Ingham County Parks and Recs and Trails millage, we have got a new piece of equipment,” said Andrews. “It’s solar powered and it helps boaters clean their, their, um, their boats before they enter.”

The event took place at Lake Lansing’s landing dock.

Boaters were given lessons on invasive species and literature.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.