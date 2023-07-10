Staudt on Sports LIVE: Cat’s out of the bag and breaking down the 1st round pick for the Tigers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his thoughts on the Tigers’ first round draft pick, Max Clark. Plus we talk about how Detroit won the DeBrincat Lottery.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
