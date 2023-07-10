Advertise With Us

Spencer Road over US-23 closed for construction in Livingston County

(MDOT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIGHTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Spencer Road over US-23 was closed Monday for construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began bridge maintenance on Spencer Road starting Monday which is part of the ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.

According to MDOT, the road project contains less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement, and improvements at nine structures.

The project started on Monday, July 10, and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 17.

