Southside Festival Series hosts healing event in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People got together to focus on curbing violence and discussing issues that impact the community.

The Southside Festival Series hosted ‘Heal the Hood,’ which organizers said focussed on community healing.

Booths were set up around High Street in South Jackson on Saturday, with each one focusing on a variety of issues people face.

Even though some booths were food vendors and retail, others were health institutions that were there to support the mission of healing the community.

One organizer, Hakim Crampton, said the event shined light on people in need.

“It’s wonderful because this is at the heart of the south side community,” said Crampton. “The community that’s been hardest hit by poverty and gun violence. And, so the community is very receptive. It’s right in their backyard, and so they love it.”

This is the organization’s fifth year of hosting the south side festival series.

