Sister Survivors speak out about Larry Nassar stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When news got out that former sports doctor Larry Nassar had been stabbed in the Florida Federal Prison, it sent waves of shock amongst the Sister Survivors and those who fought alongside them.

“I’m not happy that this happened because like I said, I don’t think violence should be part of his sentence,” said Ashley Erickson. “When we sent him to prison, my goal wasn’t for him to just get beat up and stabbed and go through such a violence. I just want it for him to pay for his time for all the stuff that he did to us.”

Erickson is one of hundreds of Sister Survivors who spoke out against Larry Nassar. He was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts under the guise of medical care and possession of child pornography.

On Sunday, he was reported to have been stabbed in the back and chest multiple times and is currently recovering.

News 10 reached out to Nassar’s former attorney, Matt Newburg who stated, “Although I no longer represent Mr. Nassar and have not spoken with him directly, I can confirm that he was assaulted over the weekend while serving his time in federal prison.”

“I think if you spoke to most of the sister survivors, we’re not wishing violence on him, and we just want him to serve his time,” Erickson.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina remains sympathetic to the man she sentenced 175 years in prison. While she’s known for her saying to Nassar, “This will be your death warrant,” she said this act is unacceptable.

“It wasn’t that I wanted him dead, it was I wanted the girls to know that they were safe, because so many of them felt unsafe and worried that he wouldn’t spend enough time in prison, and he would harm again,” said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“As heinous, as Larry Nassar’s actions were, he was not sentenced a death penalty, and every prisoner should at least have some level of protection,” said Attorney Mike Nichols.

Mike Nichols represented four Sister Survivors during the court proceedings. He said he doesn’t want to see people take justice into their own hands.

“It’s easy sometimes to respond and say he got what he deserved but that’s not what the American criminal justice system is supposed to be about,” said Nichols.

Erickson says she feels like this news brings everyone back to where they started. Ultimately placing Nassar and the sister survivors back into the forefront.

“When we were going through our court proceedings with him, he was all over the news, all over national news, international news and it’s like all right we’re right back to that just for a different reason,” said Erickson. “But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t bring back our trauma and flashbacks and the stuff that he did to us.”

That’s how Emily Meinke, a sister survivor, felt upon hearing the news. She also said Nassar was there for a reason and wasn’t sentenced to be stabbed or harmed. She shared her sadness and difficulty with the situation.

Despite the news, Erickson said there’s one good thing that came out of a horrible situation.

“I know that if I need it more sister survivor support I have it and I think that’s just the one good thing that came out of this,” said Erickson.

never-ending, another survivor of Nassar’s abuse, released the following statement Monday:

Today I am holding a space of light and hope for the families suffering and for my fellow brother and sister survivors. I will never be in support of violence of any form. No one I have spoken to has benefited from this horrific occurrence as we as the survivors just simply want to heal. The sentence served was the form of Justice needed to take the next steps of action and safety for our community and for the sake of our survivor group. This weight comes with unimaginable pain and trauma, in the wake of a never ending nightmare. Today I lift up and hold close the hearts of many in tears and in pain and remind them all that it’s is ok, to not be ok. But together we are stronger. With love,

