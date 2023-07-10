Advertise With Us

‘Run for Fame’ 5k hosted by Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a beautiful Sunday and the perfect day for a 5k race in the Lansing area. Today the community participated in the run for fame.

The 5k was hosted by the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame. People started and ended on Michigan Avenue in front of the Lansing Center this morning.

Proceeds made from the run will go towards promoting softball, runs, and the hall of fame itself. The people running today even left organizers impressed.

“I was just amazed by the determination and the willpower to do these types of activities, but they are always social, people are so happy to see one another, and they attend so many of them that they actually become good friends because they run into each other so often and it’s just a fun affair if you know what I mean,” said bob every.

This was the 15th year for the Run for Fame 5k.

