Road work begins at M-21, Hollister Road intersection in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning to add a four-way stop and install new pavement markings at the M-21 and Hollister Road intersection Monday.

Officials said for the work to be done, daytime single lane closures are necessary.

Crews began their work at 6 a.m. on July 10 and is expected to last until July 17.

