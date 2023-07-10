Research finds skipping breakfast before cholesterol screening to be unnecessary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New research in the healthcare field shows that skipping a few meals before a cholesterol screening may not be necessary anymore.

It’s been commonplace for more than 50 years, but skipping breakfast before a cholesterol screen is more than just unnecessary.

Dr. Saleh Aldasouqi said fasting could be dangerous for patients with diabetes, mainly because of the effects of insulin.

“We as doctors and providers, and of course our patients and the public, we have been used to going to the lab for cholesterol testing in a fasting state,” said Dr. Aldasouqi.

With already low sugar, brought even lower with an empty stomach. Dr. Aldasouqi. said there is a chance of diabetic coma,

“So if somebody skips breakfast, then uh, the, the insulin, the body doesn’t care. It will continue to bring the sugar down,” he later said.

Even worse, it could happen behind the wheel. Because of Dr. Aldasouqi’s research, this occurrence is now called fasting evoked en route hypoglycemia, also called feed. Thankfully, he said there is an easy fix. Patients should grab something to eat before they head to the lab.

“So there is no need to be fasting. In the vast majority of patients in clinical practice, we can evaluate our patients very appropriately and correctly in a non-fasting lipid profile,” Dr. Aldasouqi. said. “As good as we do it, if not better, as we do it with fasting.”

He later said it is the inconvenience of fasting that keeps many diabetics from getting their cholesterol screened. He is hoping that as the knowledge spreads, more patients will feed before they feed.

