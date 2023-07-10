Red Wings trade for goal-scorer Alex Debrincat

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The NHL draft has come and gone, and now for general manager Steve Yzerman, the next step in his offseason duties was shifting the focus to plugging holes in his current roster.

After weeks of almost nauseating speculation, earlier Sunday, Stevie Y. made his biggest move of the summer thus far.

The Red Wings completed a trade for Farmington Hills native Alex Debrincat, the 25-year-old scoring machine who played most recently with the Ottawa Senators, and already with two 41-goal seasons in his pro career, brings a goal-scoring need that Detroit was looking for after trading Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana both at the March deadline.

As part of the deal, Yzerman sent Dominick Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango and a conditional 1st and 4th-round pick in 2024 to the Ottawa Senators.

In addition to the trade, the Red Wings also announced that they signed Debrincat, who was a restricted free agent, to a new four-year contract extension that will pay the 25-year-old forward just a hair under eight million dollars per year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.