Police ask public for help identifying man involved in suspected child abuse at Eaton County park

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man involved in suspected child abuse.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post said on June 18, just before 6 p.m., witnesses claimed the man struck a child that was with him at Crandell Park in Eaton County. No further details were given.

Police want to identify the person, speak with him and check the child’s welfare.

The man covered up his license plate before leaving the park, making it difficult for police to identify him.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the MSP Lansing Post at (517) 322-1907 and reference the complaint #11-2554-23.

(Michigan State Police)

(Michigan State Police)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.