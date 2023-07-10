Advertise With Us

Police presence closes part of Edgewood Boulevard in Lansing

MSP on Edgewood BLVD
MSP on Edgewood BLVD(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of Edgewood Boulevard near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard was blocked off Monday afternoon.

News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Police and Michigan State Police blocking the road while they were driving in and out of Georgetown Blvd. in the area of George Town Apartments located near Georgetown Park.

It has not been confirmed what happened in the area or why the roads were blocked off.

We will update you when we find more information.

(WILX)

