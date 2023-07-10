Mid-Michigan Matters: New projects planned for Jackson Fire Department
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After serving 15 years with the city of Jackson, Tim Gonzales has a new position.
New Jackson deputy fire chief Tim Gonzales joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to share the projects he’s planning for the Jackson Fire Department.
More: Mid-Michigan Matters
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.