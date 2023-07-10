Advertise With Us

Michigan Theatre in Jackson starts $2.6 million renovation project

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The historic Michigan Theatre in Jackson started its $2.6 million renovation project Monday.

The renovations will happen in two phases.

Renovations will include repairing the plaster and installing new lights and carpeting in the auditorium. There will also be new box seating in the balcony.

Michigan Theatre Executive Director Steve Tucker said the theatre has served as a staple for the Jackson community.

“The Michigan Theatre has become known as the gem of Jackson. It’s the last of seven theaters in this town and it’s by far the most beautiful theater that was ever in this town,” Tucker said. “And as you glanced around you’ll you’ll take note of that I’m sure and it’s become a part where every kid grew up here.”

The first phase is expected to be completed in September. The second phase is slated for January 2024.

